State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $15M Second Round Funding to Support Abortion Providers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of a Solicitation of Interest for the second round of the Abortion Provider Support Fund totaling $15 million, which will be made available to organizations and providers in New York State to further expand access to abortion services.

“I will not stand idly by while the rights of women across the country are stripped away,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding opportunity further builds on our nation-leading protections for abortion patients and our ongoing work with providers to ensure they have the support and resources they need to provide care. Under my watch, New York will always be a safe harbor for abortion access.”

The second round of funding expands eligibility to include family planning providers that were not awarded funding during phase one, other licensed healthcare providers, and independent clinics. A significant portion of the funding will be awarded to the three regions – Western, Southern Tier, and NYC – which, based on location, are expected to have the most challenges in providing access to abortion services as a result of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “Because of Governor Hochul’s leadership and strength, funding to support abortion providers and expand capacity is happening in New York. With our $25 million dollar Abortion Provider Support Fund, we are delivering immediate investments to abortion service providers statewide to expand their capacity, improve their resources, and optimize their infrastructure.”

Applicants can apply for at least $300,000, and if applicable, up to $50,000 for each additional distinct clinic location or additional funding based on number of services provided during the prior 12-month period pursuant to a schedule outlined in the Solicitation of Interest.

Learn more about the Round 2 funding opportunity here. Applications are due Friday, August 12, 2022.

During round one, the New York State Department of Health awarded $10 million to 13 programs, covering 63 sites that are currently funded under the Comprehensive Family Planning Program.

In addition to the Abortion Provider Support Fund, the Governor has also made $10 million available for reproductive healthcare centers to access security grants through DCSJ to help ensure the safety of the providers performing this vital care.

Governor Hochul, along with Dr. Bassett, also launched a series of reproductive health care roundtables, which began July 12 with downstate first round awardees, to discuss the needs and experiences of providers and how New York is confronting challenges and protecting access post-Roe.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Governor Hochul launched a robust, multi-platform, paid public education campaign to ensure widespread awareness that abortion remains safe, legal, and accessible, always. The statewide campaign includes multi-platform advertising efforts and a new website, providing a single destination for information about abortion rights, providers, supports, and payment options in New York.

In June, Governor Hochul signed a comprehensive, six-bill package passed by the Legislature to further preserve, protect, and strengthen abortion rights for patients and providers in New York. The legislation takes specific actions to address a variety of legal concerns, including the establishment of a cause of action for unlawful interference with protected rights and the inclusion of abortion providers and patients in the Address Confidentiality Program. The measure also prohibits misconduct charges against healthcare practitioners for providing reproductive services to patients who reside in states where such services are illegal and disallow medical malpractice insurance companies from taking adverse action against an abortion provider who provides legal care.

Earlier this month, the first step to enshrine abortion rights into the New York State Constitution was passed.