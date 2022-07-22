Local News: History Center Hosts 6th Annual ‘Selfie Scavenger Hunt’

Join the Oneida County History Center for its sixth annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt. Venture on a county or city-wide scavenger hunt to explore the people, places, and events that shaped Oneida County. Document your travels with a photo or selfie and share on social media. All ages are encouraged to participate in this free program with prizes from local businesses including Stewart’s, Bagel Grove, Holland Farms Bakery, Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, and So Sweet Candy Shoppe. On August 5th, from 2-4 pm, the History Center will host a launch party with refreshments and games. Clue sheets and instructions will be available at the History Center or on its website www.oneidacountyhistory.org.
To participate, choose an Oneida County or Utica-based hunt and follow the clues to historical sites, monuments, and markers around the greater Mohawk Valley. Take a selfie at each destination after learning about the location’s history. Share your adventure by posting your photos and tagging the History Center on Facebook (@OneidaCountyHistory), Instagram (@ochc_localhistory), or Twitter (@OCHCTweet). Upon completion, bring the photos to the History Center at 1608 Genesee St., Utica. The first five participants to finish the hunt will receive a History Center membership and a prize. All children under 18 will receive a participation prize, and participants will be entered to win the grand prize gift basket. Entries must be submitted by Tuesday, August 31st, 2022 at 4:00 pm. Please contact Director of Public Programs Patrick Reynolds at preynolds@oneidacountyhistory.
org or 315-735-3642 with any questions.
The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving history and promoting the culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Visit the OCHC website (www.oneidacountyhistory.org) or Facebook page for additional information.