Candidate Forum for the Democratic Primary

Come Meet the Four Democratic Congressional Candidates for NY22! Vote for 1 of them in the August 23rd Primary and for the Primary winner on November 8th.

About this event:

Come Meet The Four Democratic Congressional Candidates Who Are On The August 23rd Ballot At This In-Person Event At The Alumni College Center At Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC).

• Chol Majok

• Sarah Klee Hood

• Francis Conole

• Sam Roberts

The Program Is 6-8pm And Doors Open At 5:30 For Social Time. Water And Cookies Will Be Provided. Come Check Out What’s In The Goodie Bags!

This Event Is Free And Open To Registered Democrats Only; They Need To Know Who They Will Vote For On August 23rd. You’ll Meet Other Democratic Candidates Who Will Be On The November 8th Ballot At This Event As Well.

This Event Is Hosted By Indivisible Mohawk Valley And Co-Sponsored By:

• Cornhill Democratic Club

• Citizen Action CNY

• Oneida County Democratic Women’s Club

• Oneida County Democratic Committee