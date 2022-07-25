Broadway Utica
Candidate Forum for the Democratic Primary

Register now for the Democratic Congressional Candidate Forum, which will be this Wednesday, July 27, at 6:00pm!  Then vote for one of them in the primary election, August 23!  Pre-registration (to make sure everyone is a registered Dem) is critical for this event.  You can also meet other Dems running for office in Oneida County at this event, even though only the 4 congressional candidates will be on the stage for the panel. There will be some initial info from a few speakers about the Dem party locally, the new district, and the importance of volunteering as an election worker. 
 
Here is the registration link:

http://www.eventbrite.com/e/380084722637

Come Meet the Four Democratic Congressional Candidates for NY22! Vote for 1 of them in the August 23rd Primary and for the Primary winner on November 8th.

About this event:

Come Meet The Four Democratic Congressional Candidates Who Are On The August 23rd Ballot At This In-Person Event At The Alumni College Center At Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC).

• Chol Majok
• Sarah Klee Hood
• Francis Conole
• Sam Roberts

The Program Is 6-8pm And Doors Open At 5:30 For Social Time. Water And Cookies Will Be Provided. Come Check Out What’s In The Goodie Bags!
This Event Is Free And Open To Registered Democrats Only; They Need To Know Who They Will Vote For On August 23rd. You’ll Meet Other Democratic Candidates Who Will Be On The November 8th Ballot At This Event As Well.
This Event Is Hosted By Indivisible Mohawk Valley And Co-Sponsored By:

• Cornhill Democratic Club
• Citizen Action CNY
• Oneida County Democratic Women’s Club
• Oneida County Democratic Committee

This Venue Can Hold More Than 200 People. Please Only Attend If You Are Feeling Well And Have Neither Symptoms Nor Suspicions That You Could Have Covid. Protecting Public Health Is A Common Value We Share.
Register Here: Https://Www.eventbrite.com/E/Whos-Who-For-A-Blue-Ny22-Tickets-380084722637

Vote Blue, but know who’s who!

