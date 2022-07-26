Jesus ChristSuperstar at Capitol Theatre August 4, 5 & 6

Capitol SummerStage production of Jesus ChristSuperstar

The Rome Capitol Theatre will present the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” on August 4, 5, and 6 at their newly restored theatre. All performances will begin at 7:30 pm.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” brings back the summer tradition of Capitol SummerStage for the first time since 2019. Peter Loftus, SummerStage’s director for over 25 years, says he “is thrilled to bring back live theater to the newly restored theater. I can’t wait for our audiences to see how beautiful the theater is and there is nothing like live theater! It has been exciting to get back on the stage and work with such wonderful people!”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is a rock opera by the team of Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice, and premiered on Broadway in 1971. The rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but, in this telling, is seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, “Superstar” follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers, and the Roman Empire.

In the 2022 SummerStage production Jesus will be played by Christopher Spilka . Spilka, who has appeared in many local productions, was last seen on the Capitol Stage as Billy Bigelow in the musical “Carousel.” Judas will be portrayed by David Paul, while Claire Haille will be Mary Magdalene, David Kolb will be the Roman Governor Pontius Pilate, and Richard K. Stoodley will be King Herod. An ensemble of over 30 other performers round out the cast. The orchestra will be conducted by Karen Corigliano, and choreography will be by Patrick St. Thomas.

Loftus states, “Being away from the theater for over two years made me appreciate just how many people it takes to mount a production like this. I feel blessed to have such an incredible production team!”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” will be presented August 4,5,& 6 at 7:30pm. Reserved seat tickets are $19 for adults, $18 for seniors/students/military, $17 for Capitol Friends, and $14 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at RomeCapitol.com, in person at the Capitol Theatre (220 W. Dominick St.) Tue-Fri. 11-4, by telephone at (315) 337-6277, or at the door the nights of the performances. Group rates are also available. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.