Local News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon Hosts Shelter Animal Awareness Day

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that her Shelter Animal Awareness Day event, which she hosted on Tuesday, July 26, was a resounding success. The event was held to recognize the hard work of animal shelters and highlight the various animal protection bills Buttenschon helped pass this year.

“Local animal shelters across our community and state work tirelessly to protect our four-legged companions,” Buttenschon said. “It’s important to celebrate their hard work and passion for this cause that is near and dear to so many of us. This event provided the opportunity to thank these individuals for their unwavering activism, which was instrumental in pushing several pieces of legislation across the finish line in the Assembly that, if signed into law, will improve the lives of the animals for years to come. We love our pets like family, and I’ll always stand up to ensure they’re treated as such.”

“New York pet lovers and consumers do not support puppy mill cruelty,” said Brian Shapiro, New York State Director for the Humane Society of the United States. “Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon has been a leading supporter of legislation to shut down the inhumane pipeline of mill-raised animals into our state’s pet stores. This bill (A.4283/S.1130) passed the full legislature with strong bipartisan support, and we respectfully urge Governor Kathy Hochul to sign this popular legislation into law.”

“As someone who’s worked as a public servant in this area for several years and who’s farmed in Oneida County for even longer, it was a real pleasure to take part in this event,” said Sheriff Rob Maciol. “I was glad to see so many of my neighbors, especially young people, learn about proper care of pets and other animals.”

The outdoor event featured local humane societies and animal rescues, as well as the Utica ZooMobile, which is an interactive program that brings a variety of animals and zoo experiences directly to the community. Attendees had the opportunity to learn more about local animal shelter efforts and hear about the animal protection bills that Buttenschon helped pass this legislative session.

The measures:

● Prohibit the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits by retail pet shops (A.4283);

● Prohibit the manufacture or sale of animal-tested cosmetics (A.5653-B);

● Strengthen standards of care for municipal shelters, not-for-profit humane

societies, animal shelters and not-for-profit rescues (A.6246-C);

● Allow first responders and emergency medical technicians to provide treatment to a dog or cat that has been injured prior to transferring the animal to the care of a veterinarian (A.715);

● Prohibit insurers from excluding, limiting, restricting, or reducing coverage on a homeowners’ insurance policy based solely on the insured harboring or owning of a specific dog breed (A.9284-A); and

● Provide dog control and animal control officers the option of returning a

stray dog that is not dangerous to its owner if the dog is licensed in the local municipality (A.9296).

These bills aim to reduce the mistreatment of animals throughout New York State, while also providing pet owners with increased protections against

predatory fees and restrictive policies, noted Buttenschon.