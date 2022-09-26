Release: Traditional Irish Music at the Kirkland Art Center

CLINTON, NY — The Kirkland Art Center in Clinton will be filled with jigs, reels and hornpipes on Thursday, October 13 from 7:30 pm when renowned musicians, Alison Perkins, and Nicolas Brown take the stage. Perkins and Brown are recognized as one of the brightest Irish music duos in the United States. They have been playing music on the uilleann pipes, flute, and fiddle together for fifteen years. Since the release of their album “All Covered With Moss”, they have been delighting audiences with their close musical partnership.

The Irish Echo reported that “the warmth between the two players and their instruments is complemented by the sensitivity each has for the other’s playing. Perkins and Brown are terrifically responsive to each other and together they make a grand duo and a lovely racket.”

Together and as individual artists, they have performed and taught at festivals, concerts, and tionóil (“gatherings” in Irish) across North America. The two musicians research forgotten settings of tunes and introduce them to audiences in a musical style that is bold, spirited, unique, and undeniably rooted in the tradition.

Perkins and Brown receive rave reviews for their performances from Irish traditional music fans across the country, from San Francisco to Boston and the Kirkland Art Center is delighted to welcome them to the KAC Gallery for a lively evening of traditional Irish tunes.

Tickets are available at the door ($15) and everyone is welcome. The KAC Gallery is wheelchair accessible. www.kacny.org