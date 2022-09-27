Release: Hamilton College Presents Constitution Day Lecture ‘Canary in the Coal Mine: What Happens When We Lose a Constitutional Right?”

Clinton, N.Y. — Hamilton College will present its 2022 Constitution Day Lecture this Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel. Mary Ziegler, professor of law at University of California, Davis, will present “Canary in the Coal Mine: What Happens When We Lose a Constitutional Right?” Ziegler will speak on reproductive rights and related issues in the wake of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

This event is free and open to the public.

In addressing the topic, she says that we can move beyond polarization—we can achieve a better dialogue and fairer future for all. Widely hailed as a nonpartisan authority on the Constitution and the legal history of reproductive rights, Ziegler is the author of four acclaimed books, and a frequent contributor to The New York Times and The Atlantic. “There’s a lot of demonization of people we don’t agree with that stems from a lack of empathy,” she says. “This isn’t a women’s issue, it’s a democracy issue.”

As a lawyer, Ziegler understands how our courts affect every facet of our lives; as a historian, she investigates how we got to this level of political division and polarization—and how we can still get ourselves out. Her newest book, Dollars for Life, traces how the battle to reverse Roe v. Wade changed the rules around our economy, our elections, and our democracy at large. Her previous three books offer a compelling view of American abortion law and politics, and how they connect to our trust in the justice system. She has provided critical commentary and expertise to news outlets including CNN, NPR, Bloomberg TV, The Washington Post, and The New York Times.