State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $4.5M Investment at Stony Brook State Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction will start this fall on a project to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area at Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. A new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office will be the centerpiece of a $4.5 million investment in a park that is a popular summer destination for New York families.

“The breathtaking scenery at Stony Brook State Park has been attracting New Yorkers for nearly a century, and I am proud to make this $4.5 million investment that will enhance its facilities,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s State Parks are an anchor of our state’s tourism economy and are the gateways to the stunning natural beauty New York has to offer, and we will continue to invest in our parks system to ensure they will be enjoyed by all for generations to come.”

The new 1,700-square-foot bath house will provide more modern and accessible changing rooms, showers, and restrooms. It will replace an obsolete 1960s-era bathhouse that fits poorly with the park’s aesthetic. A second 750-square-foot building will serve as lifeguard headquarters, complete with a first aid area and a small office space. The new lifeguard building will improve safety by providing a quicker response and more visibility to the swimming area.

Finished in board and batten wood siding with standing seam roofs and skylights, the buildings complement other Civilian Conservation Corp structures in the park and enhance the overall swimming experience at the park. The buildings were designed by Beardsley Architects and Engineers.

Site improvements will include a new playground, renewed footpaths and wayfinding signage, and an area for a food truck for special events. The project will help improve accessibility and reduce pedestrian traffic flow in the busy area of the park. Work will take place during the course of the off-season and will continue during the 2023 operating season.

New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for supporting this much needed investment in Stony Brook State Park. New York State continues to build parks that offer world-class facilities and experiences across the state. I encourage our visitors to explore the many attractions found throughout the region.”

State Senator Tom O’Mara said, “The construction of this new bath house and lifeguard station celebrates a fantastic and impressive addition to one of our region’s and New York’s great state parks. Ongoing state investments to continually enhance an unparalleled network of parks and trails will keep strengthening these attractions and drawing tourists and visitors to the benefit of so many local communities and economies.”

Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes said, “Stony Brook State Park is a beautiful place for our families to gather together, enjoy nature, and cool off in the summer months. Investing in our state parks will ensure these natural recreational areas are here for generations to come.“

Stony Brook State Park offers 88 campsites, swimming, hiking, and picnic pavilions in a forest landscape offering views of three dramatic waterfalls, in addition to playgrounds, playing fields and picnic areas. The bath house and lifeguard stations will further enhance the unique experience offered at the park, where people can swim in a dammed creek’s waterway at the base of a waterfall in a narrow gorge. For the last decade this Park has seen over 100,000 visitors every year and saw a record high 226,000 visitors in 2020.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which are visited by 78 million people annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call 518.474.0456. Also, connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twi tter .