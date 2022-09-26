Press Release: Book Signing Announcement from Dave Roberts, Local Author

Dave Roberts, MSW, LMSW, and a local author, will be hosting an author talk and book signing on October 1, 2022, from 2pm-4pm, at the Pratt MWP Arts Institute Library, 510 Henry St, Utica, New York. The Library is located on the second floor of the Academic Center. Elevator in the first-floor lobby; stairs at each interior entrance. Free parking available on Henry Street and in any MWPAI lot.

Roberts co-authored a book with Reverend Patty Furino titled “When The Psychology Professor Met The Minister.” Published on March 1, 2021, the book describes Mr. Roberts’ spiritual awakening guided by Reverend Patty, an Interfaith Minister from Long Island. Mr. Roberts’ experience ultimately helped him find peace seven years after his daughter Jeannine’s passing.

The book also contains a sampling of conversations from their friendship over the past 10 years. A framework is provided for how spiritual practices can be integrated with psychology, promote critical thinking and help individuals navigate life challenges. Copies of the book will be available for purchase on the day of the event.

Questions about the event can be directed to Mr. Roberts via email at: psychologyprofessorandminister@gmail.com or by phone at 315-269-4522.