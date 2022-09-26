Local: Johnson Park Center Free Food Giveaway Announcement

Utica, NY. The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food items to be given to the community include chicken sticks, fish, mac & cheese, fresh produce box, potatoes, cauliflower, onions, fresh fruit, apples, pancake mix & syrup, bread, etc.

We welcome and serve all disadvantaged low-income families and singles, meeting United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines. The JPC Food Pantry is not limited by territory or a boundary area. We are the only designated Food Pantry open in the late afternoon & evening hours. Therefore, you can live in Utica, Rome, the Mohawk Valley, and other surrounding areas. Please contact your friends/family on social media, text, email, or call them to come to the Free Food Giveaway on Mon, Sep 26, or Tue, Sep 27, to receive the free food.

We will continue to have the JPC Annual Low Income Recertification and Identification Verification. Please bring the Identification (ID) of all people in your household. Acceptable Government Issue IDs include a Birth Certificate, NYS Driver’s License, NYS Photo ID, Social Security Card, NYS Benefit Card, and Prison Photo ID.

New-Starting on the corner of Leah and 1300 block of West Streets, cars/vehicles will line up at the registration station. The Registration Personnel wearing facemasks will check that all Food Consumers’ JPC Food Pantry Card (JPCFPC) will be scanned if it is current; you will go to the next station to sign in and proceed to the various stations. If you are picking up your JPCFPC, the Registration Personnel may ask for your name to print your name. They will check all processed cards each time you come to the Food Pantry until they have it with the processed JPCFPC. The Registration Personnel will give you your JPCFPC.

Suppose you have lost your JPC, or need to update your Intake Application database base, or you make an initial Intake Application. In that case, the Registration Personnel will direct you to the Intake Station.

The Intake Personnel will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. Then you will drive up to each Food Station, where volunteers will put the Food and gift in your car/vehicle.

If you do not have a car/vehicle, please come to the JPC Food Pantry Walkers Free Food Giveaway on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, between 3 pm to 6 pm in the 1400 Block of West Street Utica, New York 13501.

Please join us as we need additional sponsors, donors, volunteers, and media to make long-term commitments to fight hunger and food insecurity. You are unique to all currently making investments and partnering with JPC. We are so grateful and appreciate your dedication to serving families, children, and single individuals in need.

Thank you, Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY), the Compassion Coalition, the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), CASA Imports, Candella’s Farm & Greenhouses, and the Mohawk Street Hannaford; Utica Roadrunners, Inc., Walmart, The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Adirondack Bank, STB Enterprises Inc., Apex Document Solutions, JetNet, LLC, Excellus Health Plan, Inc., The Benevity Community Impact Fund, Preswick Glen, Residents Association; The Bank of Utica, First Source Federal Credit Union; the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties; the United Way of the Mohawk Valley; Utica National Foundation Group, Capraro Technologies, Inc. (CTI), the Friends of Johnson Park Center Education Fund, “M&T Bank/Partners Charitable Fund, the Andy Mazloon Fund, all are Donor-Advised Funds at the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties;” the Key Bank, Stericycle Inc., Hospice & Palliative Care; MVP Health; the Oneida County Youth Bureau, Utica City Church, First Baptist Church, JCTOD Church & Seed of Hope. We received monetary and food donations from various donors, businesses, organizations, and individual supporters, the Oneida County Youth Employment Program; our Fantastic Volunteers, JPC/JPA Staff & Shelter Program Participants, JPC Facebook Encouragers and Supporters; and Media Coverage from WKTV, WUTR, Spectrum News, the Utica Phoenix, the Observer-Dispatch, Rome Sentinel, 96.1 The Eagle, Bug Country 99.7 & 101.1, Talk of the Town 100.7, and American Town Utica.

Thank you for your continued support & Join Positive Change at Johnson Park Center (JPC).