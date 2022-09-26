Release: Remsen Arts Center Announce ‘Monk Rowe & The Roots of Rock and Roll in Concert’

REMSEN, NY — The Remsen Arts Center presents Monk Rowe & The Roots of Rock and Roll in Concert on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7pm at 9627 Main Street, Remsen, NY. General Admission $10, Members $8, Students $5.

From Carl Perkins to Chuck Berry; from “In the Mood” to “Great Balls of Fire,” the Roots of Rock & Roll covers the early influences and hit-making artists who redefined popular music. Spanning the era from World War II to the early sixties, this group captures the pre Rock & Roll sounds of Swing, Rhythm & Blues, Country and Gospel; and the signature early Rock & Roll chart toppers. The band journeys through 25 years of American popular music, recreating the styles which mixed and emerged as Rock & Roll. Monk Rowe on saxophone and piano, John Hutson on guitar and vocals and Tom McGrath on drums are featured in the group, sure to “Shake, Rattle & Roll.” Put on your Dancin’ Shoes!

More event info at www.facebook.com/ RemsenArtsCenter or remsenarts center.org . Proceeds from the events will benefit the Remsen Arts Center programs.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts. Plus membership and community support.