Local Event: Several Little Falls Merchants and Passionate Creatives Announce a ‘Pop-Up Yarn Shop’ on December 10th

Little Falls, NY—Paca Gardens, Main Street Mercantile, and the Knitters of Little Falls have been busy, and are pleased to announce their one-day only Pop-Up Yarn Shop. The event will take place at 586 & 600 E. Main Street, Little Falls, NY from 10 AM – 3 PM on Saturday, December 10th. The event is free and open to the public, and is part of ‘Christmas in Little Falls.’

According to the event’s official website, the pop-up show will feature yarns from local sellers, producers, spinners, and dyers. Local artisans (and vendors) will be available for demonstrations and free lessons for all skill levels during the event. Featured vendors include: Dark Sea Yarn and Fiberology Dyeworks—with more possible vendors to be added. Interested vendors can also request to be a vendor by visiting the website at: https://sites.google.com/view/littlefallsyarn/home?pli=1

A Start-Up Event, and Hopefully More to Follow

John Ossowski, a Little Falls resident and pop-up shop organizer, had the following to say about the event:

“I’m a relatively new transplant to Little Falls, and right away I noticed there was a great deal of interest in the fiber arts. I started teaching Crochet and Knitting classes at the library and was invited to join the Little Falls Knitting Club on Tuesday nights. I really learned a lot from those folks and connected with a couple of them who were interested in doing more.

“The idea of a pop-up shop is that it is a one-time event that could be the trial-run of something bigger (or even the start of a regular tradition!). The support we’ve had so far in organizing this event has been fantastic. In a very short amount of time we were able to connect with storefronts on Main Street willing to host the event—as well as support from folks who are organizing the annual ‘Christmas in Little Falls’ celebration this year (the pop-up shop will be a part of this).

“Right now we are still looking to fill a couple more spaces for vendors and doing outreach for visitors. We’re very excited to have the Leatherstocking Spinners joining us to do a demonstration of their skills in making yarn—and we’re looking for others who are willing to share their skills, too.”

More Information and Links

For more information about the event, visit the aforementioned website address in the hyperlink above. Anyone who has questions can e-mail John Ossowski at johndean76@gmail.com . Show you support for Little Falls, yarn, and creatives—and have a great time doing it!

*Also, join John for free beginner crochet and knitting classes at the Little Falls Library on Saturdays from 11 AM – 1 PM.