Local: Rotary Tree Planting Initiative Adds 26 Trees to the City of Utica

An urban tree planting project in the City of Utica took place on Saturday, November 5th. Planning for this project was done over the past few months, to determine the Utica homeowners and locations for the 26 trees, delivered and planted for free. Funding for this project was made possible through money raised during a Rotary Club of Utica golf outing (Tees for Trees) held in August and a Rotary Grant.

This Urban Tree Planting project is a cooperative program with The Rotary Club of Utica, Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, The Unitarian Universalist Church’s ‘Climate Action team’ and the City of Utica Parks Department. The goal is for the trees to thrive over many years and serve to enhance the value of these properties through pride of ownership, improving the air quality within the community by reducing carbon emissions, provide a canopy of shade to lower the heat index during summer months, and as recent studies have found, trees planted in urban areas have served to reduce the level of crime.

Members of the Rotary Club of Utica were joined by members of the New Hartford Rotary, the Rome Rotary Club, Proctor High School and Utica University.

Varieties of trees available this year included White Birch, Hybrid Maple Blaze, Pear varieties, Northern Red Oak, Japanese Lilac, Flowering Cherry, Pink Spires Crabapple and more.