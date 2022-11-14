Local: MVCC Event to Showcase Studio, Digital art Program Options

Utica—Mohawk Valley Community College will host Art Programs Day, an opportunity for prospective students to explore the College’s various programs in the arts, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at its Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. Lunch is included.

The event will showcase the programs offered by MVCC’s School of Art, including Fine Art, Illustration, Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media and Marketing, Photography, and Video Production, with presentations on both studio and digital art programs. Attendees also will have the chance to tour the College’s art classrooms, studios, and labs; see demonstrations and exhibits; and meet faculty from different areas of the arts.

To register for Art Programs Day, visit www.mvcc.edu/artday. For more information, contact the MVCC Admissions Office by at 315-792-5354 or admissions@mvcc.edu.