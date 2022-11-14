November 2022 Johnson Park Center Pantry Schedule

What: November 2022 Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry Schedule Opening Days/Hours, Rain-Snow or Shine

Where: The 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, NY 13501



Contact: JPC Office (315) 734-9608 Weekdays from 1 pm to 5 pm

Email at: revmeier@johnsonparkcenter.org

Utica, NY. Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for November 2022 Opening Day/Hours, Rain-Snow or Shine. All Food Consumers, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, we will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. If you still need to be recertified, JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver’s Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs.

JPC Choice Free Food Pantry

Walkers

Monday, November 7, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, November 8, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

JPC Choice Free Food Pantry

Walkers

Monday, November 14, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, November 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Free Food Food Giveaway

Drive-Thru

Monday, November 21, from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Walkers

Tuesday, November 22, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

JPC Choice Free Food Pantry

Walkers

Monday, November 28, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, November 29, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

