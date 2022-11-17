Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementLocal: Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Feeds Families
spot_img
Announcement

Local: Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Feeds Families

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
6
Submitted photo.

The Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. asked the community to help make the holiday a little brighter for families in our area. The not-for-profit organization collected monetary donations which were used to purchase food for over 40 area families to help stretch the holiday food budget. “Providing the means for families to enjoy the Thanksgiving Holiday without the financial pressure was our goal and we are grateful to the community for the support we have received,” said Cassandra Sheets, CEO of CFLR. “Our community is very generous in providing assistance,” Sheets observed. 

Businesses and organizations that helped with food collection and donations for the Food Drive were The Philip S. McDonald Police Benevolent Association, Utica Police Department, Scalzo, Zogby and Wittig, New Hartford Hannaford and many other supporters, board members and staff that donated. Food collection sites were Whitesboro Fit Body Boot Camp and PJ Green. 

The Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. is proud to be the area’s leading expert in advocacy, prevention, counseling, and training. As a community partner, it is important to us that we continue 

Previous article
Local Event: Several Little Falls Merchants and Passionate Creatives Announce a ‘Pop-Up Yarn Shop’ on December 10th
Next article
Local: Munson-Williams Names Stephen Harrision Director of Museum of Art
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Local: Munson-Williams Names Stephen Harrision Director of Museum of Art

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0