Governor Hochul Unveils Transformation of Former Elementary School into 39 Affordable, Sustainable Apartments in Hornell

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced completion of Bryant School Apartments, the adaptive reuse of a former public school into 39 affordable homes for working families in the city of Hornell. The energy-efficient building is adjacent to public transit and within a mile of the city’s growing downtown district.

“Access to affordable, modern, secure housing is a primary concern for New Yorkers in every region of the state, one we are committed to addressing head on,” Governor Hochul said. “The city of Hornell is in tune with our statewide, multi-pronged efforts to solve the housing crisis and create communities with strong local economies that people of all income levels can be proud to call home. This innovative project will create the types of high-quality, sustainable homes that my administration is supporting in every corner of New York.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved 3,500 affordable homes in the Southern Tier. Bryant School Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

The Bryant School closed in 2021. As part of the project, the existing two-story, 50,000-square-foot building was renovated, and a new 8,500-square-foot addition was constructed at the south end of the building. The developers, Park Grove Development and Providence Housing, preserved the school’s original hallway tile, entrance sign, playground, mature trees, and fenced-in greenspace, while adding modern amenities including a fitness center, community room with kitchen, and laundry rooms on each floor.

All 39 apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income and residents will have free high-speed broadband internet.

The development is in a walkable neighborhood and adjacent to a Hornell Area Transit bus stop, providing residents access to shopping, healthcare, and recreational and educational facilities within the Hornell community.

Bryant School Apartments adheres to the latest Enterprise Green Communities requirements and was awarded funding from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s New Construction Housing Program to achieve a high level of sustainability and carbon reduction. All apartments have ENERGY STAR rated appliances, equipment and lighting, low-VOC building materials, and integrated pest management.

State financing for the $14.3 million development includes $7.7 million in Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, $2 million in State Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $3.5 million in subsidy from HCR. NYSERDA awarded $39,000 under the New Construction – Housing Program. The city of Hornell IDA awarded the project a PILOT agreement.

In addition to boosting the region’s Southern Tier Soaring revitalization plan, the new housing development is in sync with the State’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative investment in Hornell’s downtown, by helping the city meet a significant need for workforce housing.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “This $14 million, 39-apartment development is a perfect example of what Governor Hochul is urging every locality to consider: making use of existing resources to create new homes for working families to grow and thrive. Congratulations to Park Grove Development and Providence Housing and the people of Hornell for welcoming growth and taking this step into a solid future.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA is proud to partner with NYS Homes and Community Renewal to help provide modern, affordable spaces for vulnerable New Yorkers across the state. The completion of this 39-unit complex will ensure Stueben County residents have access to energy efficient features, such as ENERGY STAR appliances, high performance windows and insulation in their apartment, that can help to lower energy consumption and costs while creating a healthier, more comfortable place to live.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Every New Yorker in the Southern Tier deserves access to safe affordable housing and I am proud that the Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, that I fought hard to bolster, has supplied the millions needed to transform this former, out-of-use school into dozens of new affordable homes. These apartments will not only put a roof over vulnerable New Yorkers’ heads, but will also provide residents easy access to public transportation so they can get to work, medical appointments, and school. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing like this to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s commitment to increasing access to affordable housing in the Southern Tier and across New York State, and I will never stop fighting to ensure that every single New Yorker has a roof over their head.”

State Senator Tom O’Mara said, “State investments in affordable, energy-efficient, and excellent housing in our communities continue to strengthen the fabric of neighborhoods and the quality of life for residents and families in the city of Hornell and communities across this region and state. We are grateful to Park Grove and Providence, as well as to Mayor Buckley and local leaders for seeing through an important commitment that will deliver critical short- and long-term benefits to continue revitalizing and strengthening the entire Hornell community.”

Assemblymember Phil Palmesano said, “The new Bryant School Apartments are a perfect example of adaptive reuse and reinvestment in our local infrastructure. This is great news for the City of Hornell and the local community. Preserving history and addressing a local need by creating 39 new affordable apartments is evidence that federal, state, local, public and private entities can work together.”

Steuben County Legislative Chair Kelly Fitzpatrick said, “The Bryant School Apartments are an excellent investment in Hornell. It has given life to an otherwise unused building, and in giving it life, it has revitalized an entire neighborhood. It is a welcome addition to our County.”

City of Hornell Mayor John J Buckley said, “I am pleased to welcome the Bryant School Apartments to the city of Hornell. I commend Park Grove Realty for the successful completion of this beautiful project and their continued investment in the city of Hornell. Park Grove has a proven track record here in Hornell, with this being the second housing project they have competed. With this project, they have transformed and repurposed an unused school building into beautiful new apartments. I would also like to thank all our partners at the state level for their continued support in making projects such as this a reality.”

Park Grove Realty Partner Andrew Bodewes said, “Park Grove Realty, LLC is pleased to have played a part in the creation of the Bryant School Apartments. These 39 units have proved to be much needed and are safe, modern, and affordable. The project preserved a significant community asset that will keep the neighborhood stable. The city of Hornell, Providence Housing, the Hornell IDA and NYS HCR along with Governor Hochul were very supportive and instrumental in this effort.”

Executive Director of Providence Housing, Mark Greisberger said, “Providence Housing Development Corporation was pleased to partner with Park Grove LLC in the redevelopment of the former Bryant School into affordable housing. These are not just units of housing, but hopefully will be decent, safe, and affordable homes for local residents. I would like to thank all of those who have supported this project.”

Today’s announcement complements “Southern Tier Soaring,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on attracting a talented workforce, growing business and driving next-generation innovation. More information is available here.

