Governor Hochul Announces Start of Major Construction Project to Enhance Passenger Experience at the Greater Binghamton Airport

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a major construction project to enhance the passenger experience and transform the Greater Binghamton Airport into a modern, state-of-the-art gateway for travelers living in and visiting the Southern Tier Region. Major construction has commenced on the airport’s terminal building including the demolition of existing restaurant, kitchen and interior hallways to allow for the construction of temporary waiting areas, new restroom facilities, and a walkway to a jet bridge. Additionally, work on the new outdoor canopy and entrance portals will begin this spring. The project, which was awarded $32 million from the Governor’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, will reimagine the passenger terminal, and redevelop the airport’s main approach road to improve passenger flow and better accommodate the needs of travelers. The project also includes the relocation of the general aviation terminal to the main passenger terminal.

“With the start of major construction, we have taken a big step toward providing Southern Tier travelers with a state-of-the-art airport that will make their journeys more pleasurable and also serve as an economic engine for the entire region,” Governor Hochul said. “The improvements we are making to the Greater Binghamton Airport are part of our ongoing efforts to revitalize airports across upstate New York and create world-class travel experiences that will encourage people and businesses to visit, live and work in the Empire State.”

The Greater Binghamton Airport was one of nine upstate airports awarded a total of $230 million in the latest round of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced by Governor Hochul last year with conceptual renderings. The awards are intended to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century. State and local officials gathered at the airport this morning for a groundbreaking ceremony at the facility.

Built in 1945, the Greater Binghamton Airport handles more than 13,000 enplanements each year and is serviced by such commercial carriers as Delta and Avelo. The airport is a vital travel hub for prominent local employers, but the main terminal has not been renovated in more than two decades and its features are outdated.

The modernization project, which has an estimated total cost of $47.8 million, is expected to create more than 500 jobs and be completed by the winter of 2025. Planned improvements include:

Redevelopment of the Airport Road approach

Construction of a new canopy and entry portals

Reconfiguration of the ticketing lobby and outbound baggage area

Renovation of the departures lobby and lounge

Renovation of the baggage claim area and relocation of rental car counters

New parking revenue control system

Construction of a new Customs and Border Protection Facility

The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies, and economic effectiveness for the airport’s region.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are moving full speed ahead to modernize our vital transportation infrastructure, including our upstate airports, to reconnect communities and strengthen our economy. The dramatic improvements now taking place at the Greater Binghamton Airport will create a modern travel gateway that’s worthy of the Southern Tier and help fuel the continued growth and prosperity of the entire region.”

In September 2022, Governor Hochul announced $230 million in awards to nine upstate airports for revitalization projects that reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. This funding comes from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, a competitive solicitation which aims to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century. In addition to Greater Binghamton Airport, other awardees include: Albany International Airport, Watertown International Airport, Saratoga County Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Sullivan County International Airport, Ogdensburg International Airport, Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and the Adirondack Regional Airport.

The revitalization of the Greater Binghamton Airport also benefited from $7 million in federal funding that was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Airport Terminal Program.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “The Greater Binghamton Airport is receiving a once-in-a-generation transformational renovation and we wouldn’t be able to do it without Governor Hochul’s support. I’d also like to thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, along with Congressman Molinaro for their support. A large majority of this important project is paid for by state and federal grants, allowing us to upgrade and modernize our airport for the 21st century while keeping our local expenses low.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “I am thrilled to join our local and state partners to break ground on this important project to revitalize the Greater Binghamton Airport and turn it into a state-of-the-art transportation hub. I thank Governor Hochul for awarding $32 million from the Upstate Economic Development and Revitalization Competition to make this project possible, ensuring that the Greater Binghamton Airport can serve as a gateway for local travelers, support economic development in the region, and help to grow the Upstate tech industry stretching from Buffalo to Binghamton.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “The Upstate Airport Revitalization Initiative, was intended to do just that; to bring life back to upstate airports. Many small to medium size airports like Greater Binghamton have struggled, especially in the post COVID economy. The improvements and amenities the flying public and air carriers will see at BGM are designed to make the airport a preferred location for travel. I’d like to thank the Governor, DOT, the local business community, and all of our local officials for their commitment and support for this project.”

