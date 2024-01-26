Governor Hochul, Buffalo Bills and Erie County Announce New Buffalo Bills Football Stadium Project Hits Major Milestone with Start of Structural Steel Construction

Bills Interim COO/SVP of Finance & Business Administration Josh Dziurlikowski said, “As workers hoist into place the first structural steel at the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, we want to recognize the many dedicated workers who have safely played an instrumental role in the initial phases of the project and those who will work on the project moving forward as we look ahead to our first game in the new stadium in 2026. The Buffalo Bills franchise is grateful for the steadfast leadership and commitment made by Governor Hochul and her team throughout this construction project. Our public-private partnership between New York State, Erie County, led by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and the National Football League will continue to be an economic driver throughout the region and the State of New York. Today’s recognition of our indispensable workforce is another reminder of the hard work of many building a stadium that will be a great source of pride for Bills fans everywhere.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “Today we are beginning a new chapter in the construction of this stadium, a chapter that will see the stadium taking shape and reaching for the sky thanks to the strength and sweat of local labor. While much has already happened at the site to prepare for today, from here Erie County residents and Bills Nation members worldwide will be able to see real, tangible proof that the new home of the Bills is under construction and building towards the season opener in 2026. It’s an exciting time and I thank our partners at NYS and the Bills for helping to guide this forward, and the men and women of labor for getting it done.”

Today’s milestone marks the completion of excavation seven months after breaking ground in June 2023. It was a monumental job, with trucks removing more than 500,000 cubic yards of stone and dirt; and laborers built a sheet piling wall and poured over 18,000 cubic yards of concrete to create the foundation.

Those driving by the Orchard Park construction site will now begin to see the building take shape above ground, with the installation of approximately 25,000 tons of steel, enough to build approximately three Eiffel Towers. Several massive cranes will be used to build the steel superstructure. Steel will be erected in tiers over the next 12-14 months.

Today’s worker appreciation event marks the start of steel construction and included the signing of a 20-foot steel beam by Governor Hochul and hundreds of workers who safely completed the first phase of construction. The beam will be utilized within the stadium structure.

Once the steel framework is in place for the new 1.35-million-square-foot stadium, the building will be clad, mechanical, plumbing and electrical will be installed, and each of the sections of the stadium will be built out. The number of workers on the job will grow to more than 1,500 daily from the 300 people today as the work progresses. Throughout the project a priority is placed on the employment of local workers and businesses. At this stage of the project more than 95 percent of the laborers on the project are local.

Program Director for Gilbane-Turner Joe Byrne said, “Collectively, more than 800 people have worked 138,000 hours to achieve this important project milestone. Their neighbors and friends in the community will now visibly be able to see the stadium take shape over the course of the next two years. We all look forward to celebrating further project milestones, opening day, and attending exciting games and events for decades to come in this world-class stadium.”