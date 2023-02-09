YWCA Mohawk Valley granted $30,000 from UpMobility Foundation, Inc. : Funds to sponsor AMEND Together

UTICA, N.Y. (Feb. 9, 2023) – YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) was awarded $30,000 from UpMobility Foundation, Inc. to sponsor AMEND Together, a violence prevention and youth education program.

“AMEND is all about working together to change the world for our young people,” says YWCA MV CEO Dianne Stancato. “UpMobility’s support for this program means they are joining and championing our efforts to be change-makers for our community and our future.”

AMEND Together is a primary prevention initiative dedicated to ending violence against women and girls by engaging men and boys to be a part of the solution. Since implementation, YWCA MV Educator DuWayne Engram has facilitated the full 26-week curriculum for 60 young men.

“UpMobility Foundation thanks YWCA MV for inviting us to be a partner in the AMEND Together program,” says UpMobility Foundation Board Member Peggy O’Shea. “We are honored to support this caring and proven effort that will have a positive impact on the community.”

Designed and developed by YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee, the program was

implemented locally by YWCA MV in 2020, making the agency an early adopter. AMEND

Together seeks to challenge culture that supports violence, cultivate healthy masculinity in

men and boys, and change the future for women and girls.

“AMEND is a program to be proud of,” says YWCA MV Board Treasurer and program supporter Carol Steele. “I am thrilled to be a part of this positive change for so many young men.”

YWCA MV currently works with four local partners to provide the AMEND Together curriculum:

Midtown Utica Community Center (MUCC), Young Scholars Liberty Partnerships Program

(YSLPP), Gregory P. Jarvis Middle School, and Lyndon H. Strough Middle School.

Schools and organizations that are interested in learning more about hosting AMEND Together can visit ywcamv.org/AMEND or contact YWCA MV’s Education Department at info@ywcamv.org. This progressive curriculum is provided free of charge.

YWCA MV is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. The agency offers numerous education programs to support this mission, with programs specially designed for K-12, college and university students, community organizations, and businesses.

YWCA MV is available for anyone experiencing domestic and/or sexual violence via our free and confidential 24-hour hotline services. Visit ywcamv.org/Chat to reach an advocate directly through our private, secure server. In Oneida County, call or text 315.797.7740 for domestic and sexual violence crisis services. In Herkimer County, call 315.866.4120 for child advocacy and adult sexual violence crisis services. For more information about YWCA MV, visit

ywcamv.org.