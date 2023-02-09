211 three-digit dial option temporarily unavailable

UTICA, N.Y.: United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s (United Way MV) 211 hotline is experiencing current challenges with the three-digit dialing of 2-1-1. This outage impacts Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison counties. While the three-digit dialing of this service is currently unavailable, there are other ways our community can still connect to help with 211.

During this time, United Way MV is asking the public to utilize one of the other means available to connect with 211 including:

Call the full phone number: 1-844-342-5211

Search directly on 211’s Website: www.211midyork.org

Text chat: text your zip code to 898-211

The intricacies of the telecommunications systems in place for this hotline are complex. 211, like many other services, is vulnerable to technological issues. Fortunately, for our community, United Way MV leads this crucial service in these three counties. As soon as the problem was identified the non-profit immediately acted and is currently working with its network and vendors to fixed it as soon as possible. As the non-profit works to fix the three-digit dial option, the full number may also see intermittent outages.

United Way MV leads and powers 211 locally. Shortly after United Way of the Mohawk Valley launched 211 locally in 2015, the organization grew the ways to access help with 211. In addition to calling, people can also text or search the database directly to find the help they need. Having diverse avenues to connect to help with 211 creates a way to meet people where they are comfortable when it comes to communication. Additionally, having alternative options for seeking help in place enables community members from all comfort levels with calling, texting, or online, to continue to connect to help, even if technological challenges arise with one.

United Way MV’s 211 service is a vital asset to our community. 211 is a free, confidential, 24-hour information and referral service that connects people with health and human services support. Throughout 2022, trained call specialists connected more than 4,000 people in the Mohawk Valley to locally available services, including help with rent, food, utility bills, and health care, and more. Locally, our database includes more than 3,000 resources, making it by far the most comprehensive and powerful listing of services available to the community.

About United Way of the Mohawk Valley

Since 1921, United Way of the Mohawk Valley (United Way MV) has been a human service leader helping thousands of local individuals and families by bringing people and organizations together to solve our community’s challenges. As one of the area’s top funders, dozens of programs rely on United Way MV funding each year.

United Way MV is a leader in innovation through projects and initiatives addressing crucial community issues in the impact areas of health, education, and financial stability. For information about United Way of the Mohawk Valley, to donate or to get involved visit www.unitedwaymv.org, or call 315.733.4691.