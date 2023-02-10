Free universal re-k program available for city of Utica and Waterville Central School District children for the 2023-24 School Year

Free Universal Pre-K Program Available for City of Utica and Waterville

Central School District Children for the 2023-24 School Year

The Neighborhood Center is partnering with the Utica City and Waterville Central School Districts to offer free enrollment for Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) for the 2023-2024 school year. Children must be four years old by December 1 st and live within the districts.

In the Utica City School District: UPK morning or afternoon classes are offered September thru June and they follow the Utica City School District plan. UPK is held at three locations:

The Neighborhood Center at 624 Elizabeth Street

The North Utica Senior Center on 50 Riverside Drive

Conkling Elementary School on Mohawk Street.

In the Waterville Central School District: UPK full day classes and bussing are offered September thru June and they follow the Waterville Central School District plan.

UPK is held at Memorial Park ElementarySchool, 145 East Bacon St. in Waterville.

To receive an application by mail, call the Neighborhood Center at (315) 272-2600 or in Waterville, email SabrinaL@neighborhoodctr.org. Submit applications immediately to secure your student’s seat for this school year.

The Neighborhood Center is a comprehensive Human Services Agency in Central New York. All Services are based on a philosophy of empowerment – Helping people to help themselves. Our mission is to enrich thelives of individuals and families through cooperative opportunities, resources, and advocacy which embrace diversity, promote empowerment, and foster responsible citizenship.

For more information about The

Neighborhood Center and its services go to http://www.neighborhoodctr.org