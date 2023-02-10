MVCC names DiMaggio as Dean of Athletics and Recreation

Mohawk Valley Community College has named Dominic DiMaggio to the position of Dean of Athletics and Recreation, responsible for setting the standard for intellectual engagement, academic integrity, and accomplishment by providing innovative vision, strategic planning, collaborative leadership, and administration for MVCC’s athletic and recreational programs and the operation of the Robert R. Jorgensen Athletic and Event Center.

“MVCC Athletics has had tremendous leaders in Gary Broadhurst and Robert Jorgenson who established a strong foundation, and I’m looking forward to continue building off their success,” says DiMaggio. “Since day one, Mohawk Valley has felt like home, and I’m excited to step into this new position.”

DiMaggio has worked at MVCC since 2017 when he was hired as Head Coach of Men’s Soccer and Athletic Specialist. As such, he led his team to be ranked in the Top 5 of the NJCAA four years in a row (2019-2022), once reaching the No. 2 spot, and he holds a 52-16-6 record over his last five seasons. He also sent multiple players on to play for NCAA Divisions I and II schools. DiMaggio was named Mountain Valley Conference Coach of the year for four consecutive years (2018-2021) and NJCAA Region III Coach of the Year for three consecutive years (2019-2021).

In October 2021, DiMaggio was promoted to Director of Athletics. He hired a full-time Track and Field coach and joined the executive committee for the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA). He recently was elected NATYCAA treasurer and leveraged MVCC’s facilities to host the Spring 2023 Track and Field National Championship in May.

“We are thrilled to have Dominic assume the position of Dean of Athletics and Recreation,” says Dr. Lew Kahler, MVCC Vice President for Learning and Academic Affairs. “Dom was an outstanding Athletic Director, and, with his strategic vision and his enthusiastic nature, he’s sure to take MVCC Athletics to new and exciting heights.”

DiMaggio previously worked as part of the Southern New Hampshire University men’s soccer staff as an assistant coach, was the director of Goalkeeping for Seacoast United, and an assistant coach for the U18, U16, and U14 U.S. Soccer Development Academy Teams. DiMaggio coached in the state of New Hampshire for six years and holds his U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) D License.

DiMaggio played two seasons in the Premier Development League with Seacoast Phantoms, and in 2014 was named PDL Goals Against Average Champion (0.384 GAA), was a finalist for Goalkeeper of the Year and helped guide his team to a Northeast Division Championship. In August 2015, Everybody Soccer announced that DiMaggio jumped into the current Top 100 American Goalkeepers at the No. 98 spot.

As a player at SNHU, DiMaggio was a two-year captain, 2013 NCAA Division II National Champion, and a First Team All-American, holding a record of 57-6-3 between the pipes. DiMaggio ranks s

econd in all-time shutouts at SNHU with 26, while being relieved in 10 other shutouts.

DiMaggio earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and his master’s degree in finance, both from SNHU.

