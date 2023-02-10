YWCA MV reveals 2023 Salute honorees

UTICA, N.Y.: (February 10, 2023) – At their exclusive Reveal event yesterday, YWCA Mohawk Valley

(YWCA MV) announced the honorees for Salute to Outstanding Women 2023.

Salute to Outstanding Women is a decades-long tradition at YWCA MV that honors local women for their achievements and impact on the community. The 2023 honorees are:

 Elizabeth Pellegrino: Business & Industry, sponsored by Total Solutions.

 Nancy Ketz: Education, sponsored by Kristin’s Fund.

 Julie Whittemore: Entrepreneur, sponsored by Adirondack Bank.

 Jacalyn Cull: Healthcare, sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

 Senora Marie Pierce: Human and Public Service, sponsored by Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc.

 Caroline Entwistle: Outstanding Youth, sponsored by Adorino Construction, Inc.

 Nancy Robert: Social Justice, sponsored by Fort Schuyler Club.

 Heather Hage: STEAM, sponsored by Indium Corporation.

Salute honorees are nominated by the community and selected by a panel of independent judges.

YWCA MV extends their thanks to the generous sponsors who make Salute to Outstanding Women possible. The awards ceremony and luncheon in March is presented by Bank of Utica and the exclusive Reveal is generously hosted and sponsored by Valentino’s Banquet Hall.

YWCA MV’s 34 th annual Salute to Outstanding Women awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 30 at Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased by visiting:

ywcamv.org/Salute, emailing events@ywcamv.org, or calling 315.732.2159 ext. 235.

Salute serves as YWCA MV’s largest annual fundraiser. All proceeds directly benefit the agency’s life-saving free, confidential, and 24-hour domestic and sexual violence crisis services. To learn more, visit:

ywcamv.org.

YWCA Mohawk Valley

7 Rutger Park, Utica, NY 13501

315.732.2159 | ywcamv.org

Salute is made possible by Media Sponsors Lite 98.7 FM and WKTV NewsChannel2 and Diamond Sponsors Mohawk Valley Health Systems and PJ Green.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are still available for Salute to Outstanding Women 2022.

For more information, contact Kayla Hartman, Development Director, by March 3 at

events@ywcamv.org or 315.732.2159 ext. 235.