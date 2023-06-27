Upstate University Hospital’s mammography van to Visit 50 Forward Mohawk Valley at the Parkway Center in Utica

The Upstate University Hospital Mammography Van will visit 50 Forward Mohawk Valley at the Parkway Center located at 220 Memorial Parkway on Friday, August 11, 2023 for a breast cancer screening clinic. The screenings will be available between 10:00 a.m. and 4 p.m. and are being offered in conjunction with the Oneida County Health Department and Mohawk Valley Health System.

Appointments are recommended as there are a limited number available for women who want to get a mammogram. . To schedule an appointment for a mammogram, women should call 315-464-2588. Appointments can also be requested online at: https://www.upstate.edu/noexcuses.

To be eligible for a mammogram in the van, women should be 40 years and older; not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months; and not be experiencing breast problems.

The mobile mammography program was started through New York State’s, “Get Screened, No Excuses” Breast Cancer Initiative, and continues with the support of Upstate University Hospital. The program aim is to get rid of obstacles to breast cancer screening for women in New York. The average rate for screening mammography in New York is 81 percent.

The mammography van is equipped with a state-of-the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam room, dressing rooms and a waiting room.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, affecting one in eight women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer.

For information, contact: Wendy Hunt at 315-492-3353.