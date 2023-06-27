Broadway Utica
Released to Phoenix Media:

MVCC to host information sessions on evening degree programs in Business

Mohawk Valley Community College will host several information sessions for its evening degree programs in Business, designed to help students earn an associate degree in just over two years while balancing a career, family, and other responsibilities.

MVCC’s Evening Degree Programs in Business Administration and Business Analytics use a cohort learning model, a collaborative learning style in which students with shared goals progress through their education together. The format is designed to be accessible and flexible: Students can choose to study on campus or online, focusing on one course at a time. Classes are offered in a convenient fixed schedule throughout the program.

Information sessions will provide an overview of MVCC’s Evening Degree Programs in Business, including admissions requirements, career and transfer opportunities, support services, and how to pay for college. The session schedule is as follows:

 

On-Campus Sessions:

  • Friday, July 7: Noon at MVCC’s Utica Campus
  • Tuesday, July 25: Noon at MVCC’s Utica Campus
  • Thursday, Aug. 3: Noon at MVCC’s Utica Campus

To register for an on-campus session, visit https://admissions.mvcc.edu/portal/infosessions.

Virtual Sessions:

  • Thursday, July 13: 6:30 p.m., on Zoom
  • Thursday, July 20: Noon, on Zoom
  • Tuesday, Aug. 8: 6:30 p.m., on Zoom

To register for a virtual session, visit https://admissions.mvcc.edu/portal/virtual_webinar

 

For more information or to set up an appointment at a different time, contact the MVCC Admissions Office at 315-792-5354 or admissions@mvcc.edu.

