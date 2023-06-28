SUNY Poly ranked #17 in nation for “Best Value Colleges & Universities for 2023” by College Consensus

College Consensus recently released their 2023 rankings, with SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) positioned 17th in the nation for “Best Value Colleges and Universities,” moving up 14 spots in the same category from 2022.

Furthermore, SUNY Poly was in the Top 25 in three additional categories including: “Best Online Public Colleges and Universities” (19), “Best Value Online Colleges and Universities” (20) and “Best Online Colleges and Universities in the U.S.” (24).

SUNY Poly also earned a Top 50 ranking in the “Best Online Ph.D. Programs” category for its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) with specialization in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Program.

College Consensus is a unique college rating website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews. They combine the results of the most respected college ranking systems with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews from around the web to create a unique college meta-ranking.

View the ranking here

