Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces service for May 21

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has scheduled a service titled “Finding A Way: An Exploration of Spirituality.” for May 21. John Camilleri will be speaking. The description, provided by the church, reads:Where and how do you connect with what gives you purpose and meaning in life? The spiritual journey is individual and highly personal.  In this interactive service, Soul Matters Small Group Ministry member, John Camilleri, will share ideas and personal experiences on the path of spiritual growth.

To attend: 

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
