Hamilton College library closed for summer construction

Clinton, NY: Hamilton College’s Burke Library will close to the public as well as to the Hamilton community at 10 p.m. on Monday, May 15, so renovation construction can begin. The construction project will extend throughout the summer until classes resume in the fall semester.

The entire library will be inaccessible to all patrons, except for Special Collections & Archives by appointment. Public borrowers will need to email or call to request items.

More information may be found at the redesign website where updates will also be posted. https://www.hamilton.edu/offices/lits/redesign.

The renovation project will result in:

a new and improved classroom,

areas to highlight the library’s physical collections,

shared service points for assistance, virtual reality spaces,

soundproof rooms for podcast production,

different types of study spaces for individual and group work,

permanent exhibit spaces, and

new offices, among other additions.