Moms get free admission to the Utica Zoo this Mother’s Day

UTICA: Spend the day with Mom at the Utica Zoo this Mother’s Day. The Utica Zoo will once again be offering Free Admission to all mothers and grandmothers this coming Sunday, May 14, 2023. The Zoo will open at its regular time of 10am and close at 4:30pm. Regular admission rates will apply for all other members of the visiting group.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the numerous baby animals who call the Utica Zoo home, including our three new Nigerian Dwarf Goat kids. Visitors may also get a chance to see the baby White-handed Gibbon with his parents Snowflake and Yoda, who have access to their outside yard for short periods of time when the outside temperature is over 65 degrees. Kookie’s Q at Polly’s Utica Zoo will be open, serving fresh and tasty treats.

Free Mother’s Day admission is made possible by Gates-Cole Insurance.

The Utica Zoo creates unique experiences and promotes public appreciation of wildlife through education, conservation, and recreation and is home to over 200 exotic and domestic animals, welcoming over 100,000 visitors annually. It is open daily from 10 am to 4:30 pm. For more information on this, and all things Utica Zoo, visit

UticaZoo.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Cover photo courtesy of Utica Zoo. Photo by Zac Zigarelli