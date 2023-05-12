MVCC Commencement set for Friday, May 12, at Adirondack Bank Center

Mohawk Valley Community College will host its Spring Commencement on Friday, May 12, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center. More than 750 MVCC students have been invited to walk across the stage for conferral of associate degrees or certificates awarded in December 2022, May 2023, or August 2023.

Maria I. Kontaridis, Ph.D., Executive Director, Gordon K. Moe Professor, Chair of Biomedical Research and Translational Medicine, and the Director of Research at the Masonic Medical Research Institute will deliver the Commencement address.

To date, more than 750 graduates are eligible for the conferral of a two-year associate in applied science, associate in occupational studies, associate in arts, associate in science degree, or one-year certificate. By graduating, students join MVCC’s family of more than 49,000 living alumni on record.