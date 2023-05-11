ICAN & The TORCH Program to host youth engagement series

Utica, NY: ICAN and their TORCH Program are hosting a Youth Engagement Series Event on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 8:30am to 11:30am at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Downtown Utica.

This event is perfect for youth-serving professionals including teachers and educators, non-profit organization staff, mentors, support workers, youth program managers and more.

The keynote speaker will be Juan Cangas, an authority in youth leadership development from Coolspeak – the nations #1 Youth Engagement Company for Students, Parents and Teachers. Juan will share his relatable, first-hand experience to provide a dynamic, interactive presentation and tools for engagement with youth in a post-Covid world in many different settings – whether individuals work one-on-one with students, in a classroom or in a larger setting. It will also help participants have better connection and engagement with the youth they work with.

The event is FREE to attend. Online registration is open until May 19, through Eventbrite:

(Link also available at www.ican.family > News page and on ICAN’s Facebook and LinkedIn)

ABOUT JUAN CANGAS – KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Juan Cangas is a passionate educator and recognized national speaker for students, parents, and educators. He has worked with young people in and outside the classroom to help them find their own motivation, discover a passionate career, and finish college. His message challenges youth and encourages them to find their own motivation to succeed and make positive choices in their lives. As a top Latino youth speaker, who has spoken in over 34 different states, he utilizes his life experiences and crazy humor to help inspire and coach students during every encounter.

Juan has worked with young people as a classroom teacher, after-school program facilitator, internship supervisor, and one-on-one mentor. Juan is an authority in youth leadership development, with over 13 years of experience inspiring students from all walks of life. He co-founded the THRIVE Leadership Club (2011); an after-school program that serves over 200 students weekly and whose mission is to help unite and equip students from different cultures (Nepal, Karen, Somalia, Latin America, etc.) and empower them to become servant leaders in their communities.

ABOUT ICAN

Founded in 1997, ICAN is a unique home and community-based network that provides individualized and non-traditional services and care to the highest risk individuals and families with social, emotional, mental health and behavioral challenges. ICAN’s team of close to 220 staff consisting of care managers, service coordinators, social workers, support specialists, clinical staff and an extensive Independent Practice Association (IPA) of 250+ providers work together to provide a platform for support, family reunification and preservation to over 2,000 individuals and families each day – prenatally through end of life.

ABOUT TORCH

A program of ICAN, Teen Outreach for Regional Community Health (TORCH) works to improve the health of adolescents in Oneida, Madison, and Herkimer Counties by implementing positive youth development programming and providing support to youth and their caregivers. TORCH is funded through the Office of Populations Affairs to optimally change the map for teen pregnancy prevention. TORCH implements effective evidence-based programming with youth in grades 6-12 who have mental, emotional and/ or behavioral health challenges, are involved with the foster care system, or juvenile justice system, or are experiencing homelessness or displacement. TORCH implements the Wyman Teen Outreach Program (TOP), a positive youth development program.