Hamilton College campaign reaches fundraising goal

Clinton, NY: Hamilton College reached its goal for the Because Hamilton campaign, the most ambitious fundraising initiative in the College’s history. Gifts and commitments have topped $400 million with several weeks remaining before the campaign concludes on June 30.

Because Hamilton priorities focused on financial aid, digital leadership, and career exploration, among other priorities. The campaign has further strengthened and differentiated a Hamilton education and increased access for talented and deserving students regardless of their financial circumstances. The priorities were selected following a year-long institutional strategic planning process that sought input from students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

The campaign, which launched in 2018, has set impressive giving records at nearly every level, illustrating the Hamilton community’s overwhelming endorsement of the College’s transformative liberal arts education and strategic vision for its future. The $400 million goal was more than double any previous fundraising campaign.

“The quality of the facilities, the depth of the programs, and, most importantly, the ability to attract talented people to live, work, and study on College Hill are all possible because of the financial support we receive from loyal donors dedicated to making Hamilton one of the best liberal arts colleges in the country,” said Hamilton College President David Wippman.

The campaign’s success is thanks to the more than 29,000 alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students, trustees, and friends of the College who have contributed, the more than 177,000 individual campaign gifts that have been tallied, and an impressive 80% alumni participation rate. The College received its largest gifts ever during Because Hamilton, yet gifts of $100 or less have accounted for more than 75% of total gifts made as of early May.

“Hamiltonians always come through — even during times of uncertainty — and the Because Hamilton campaign proved no different,” said Vice President for Advancement Lori Dennison, Hamilton Class of 1987. “One thing that is constant is our community’s faith and support of Hamilton.”

Trustee Jeff Little, Hamilton Class of 1971, and Board Chair David Solomon, Hamilton Class of 1984, have served as campaign co-chairs for Because Hamilton.