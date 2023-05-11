History Center telethon to be held May 17

Join, renew, or donate! The History Center Telethon presented by Bank of Utica is Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m. The goal is to raise $35,000 or more to support the organization’s mission to protect and preserve central New York history for present and future generations. The telethon is broadcast live on WUTR-TV and CNYHomepage.com, and viewers are encouraged to call 315-735-3642 during the event to show their support. The first 40 callers to pledge $50 or more will be eligible to receive a limited-edition, surprise gift sponsored by Oneida County Tourism.

This signature fundraising event celebrates local history and the community partnerships that make implementing the History Center mission possible. Hosts Joe Kelly, Rebecca McLain, and Shelby Pay will welcome special guests throughout the event including historian Frank Tomaino, musician Monk Row, OCHC Volunteer of the Year Dennis Dewey, members of the Utica Fire Department, and many others. The event will also feature artifacts from the History Center collection and vignettes about important individuals in local history.

Community support has an incredible impact because the History Center is largely funded by private sources and relies on donations as a primary source of income. Pledges received during the 2023 telethon are vital to the organization’s success. Membership and donations sustain its annual operating budget and directly support numerous mission-driven initiatives including:

Free monthly, public programs including lectures, story hour, and workshops

Special and temporary exhibits in the History Center’s 5,000-square-foot gallery

Preservation and care of our growing archival, artifact, and genealogical collections

Free access to the research library for students and low-cost access for non-members

Internship opportunities and educational outreach to area schools and organizations

Cover photo: 2022 Telethon Phone Bank, photo by Mark DiOrio