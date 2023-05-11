Broadway Utica
Announcement

History Center telethon to be held May 17

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
Join, renew, or donate! The History Center Telethon presented by Bank of Utica is Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m. The goal is to raise $35,000 or more to support the organization’s mission to protect and preserve central New York history for present and future generations. The telethon is broadcast live on WUTR-TV and CNYHomepage.com, and viewers are encouraged to call 315-735-3642 during the event to show their support. The first 40 callers to pledge $50 or more will be eligible to receive a limited-edition, surprise gift sponsored by Oneida County Tourism.

 

This signature fundraising event celebrates local history and the community partnerships that make implementing the History Center mission possible. Hosts Joe Kelly, Rebecca McLain, and Shelby Pay will welcome special guests throughout the event including historian Frank Tomaino, musician Monk Row, OCHC Volunteer of the Year Dennis Dewey, members of the Utica Fire Department, and many others. The event will also feature artifacts from the History Center collection and vignettes about important individuals in local history.

 

Community support has an incredible impact because the History Center is largely funded by private sources and relies on donations as a primary source of income. Pledges received during the 2023 telethon are vital to the organization’s success. Membership and donations sustain its annual operating budget and directly support numerous mission-driven initiatives including:

 

  • Free monthly, public programs including lectures, story hour, and workshops
  • Special and temporary exhibits in the History Center’s 5,000-square-foot gallery
  • Preservation and care of our growing archival, artifact, and genealogical collections
  • Free access to the research library for students and low-cost access for non-members
  • Internship opportunities and educational outreach to area schools and organizations

 

The History Center staff, volunteers, and board of directors would like to thank the following organizations, businesses, and individuals who have already pledged their support for the 2023 telethon. 

 

Naming Sponsor

Bank of Utica

 

Platinum Sponsors

Adirondack Financial Services; DBJ Wealth Management; Chris & Virginia Kelly; Oneida Indian Nation Foundation

 

Gold Sponsors

The John Brown Team at Coldwell Banker Faith Properties; Caruso McLean & Co. Inc.;

Greg & Denyse Evans; Coleman Harding; Earle C. Reed; Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig

 

Silver Sponsors

MARCH Associates; Drs. Cynthia Parlato & Doug Hurd; Jay-K Lumber; F.X. Matt Brewing, Co., New Hartford Eye Associates; Dick Williams; UFA Alumni Association

 

Bronze Sponsors

Janice Collier; GPO Federal Credit Union; Highlander Communications; Leigh Baldwin & Co; Northern Safety & Industrial; Oneida Chapter NSDAR; The Roman Agency LLC; Joe Silberlicht & Sandy Fenske; Elizabeth & Richard Tantillo;  Nancy Robinson & C Lewis Tomaselli

 

Media Sponsors

WUTR; Daily Sentinel

 

In-Kind Sponsors

Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina’s; Oneida County Tourism; Northland Communications; Utica Coffee Roasting Company

 

Cover photo: 2022 Telethon Phone Bank, photo by Mark DiOrio

Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0