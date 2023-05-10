Broadway Utica
Landmarks Society to hold Spring tea events

The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica is hosting its annual Spring Tea Parties just in time for Mother’s Day. Two sittings, 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., will be offered on Saturday, May 13, at Rutger Mansion No. 3 in Rutger Park in Utica.  
 
Each event will feature a Victorian tea: three courses of hors d’oeuvres each paired with a variety of tea. On display will be a collection of teapots by Clarice Barlow. 
 
Admission is $25 per person or $175 per table of eight. Reservations can be made through Eventbrite:
You may also send a check, along with your name, phone number, and the tea time you’d like to attend to Joan Dorn at 1509 Redwood Ave., Utica, N.Y. Checks should be made out to the Landmarks Society of Greater Utica. 
 
All proceeds will benefit the stabilization and renovation projects at the Rutger Park mansions. For more information or to find out about upcoming events, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheLandmarksSocietyofGreaterUtica
