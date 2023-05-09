Nine MVCC students inducted into Spire honor society

Nine students at Mohawk Valley Community College were inducted into Spire, a national honor society that recognizes the unique achievements of adult learners and other nontraditional students, during a ceremony on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Membership is offered to those with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, are involved in at least three campus or community activities, are within 12 months of graduation, and have overcome significant obstacles to achieve academic success.

MVCC’s Spring 2023 Spire inductees are:

Robin Armstrong, Business Administration and Business: Accounting AAS

Jaimi Bowles, Nursing AAS

Janet Colpo, Nursing AAS

Hamza Ditta, Respiratory Care AAS

Amanda Kerr, Human Services AAS

Kelley McDougal, Emergency Medical Services/Paramedic AAS

Myrhieah O’Donnell, Human Services AAS

Mosta Pha, Respiratory Care AAS

Malissa Ward, Human Services AAS

Amanda Kerr was also selected as the recipient of the 2023 Spire Honor Society Scholarship, awarded to a current Spire member who demonstrates leadership, persistence, and future promise.

Spire is a national honor society for nontraditional students enrolled in two-year academic programs who have overcome significant obstacles to achieve academic success. Its mission is to provide adult (defined as at least 25 or older) and other nontraditional students (such as young single parents, those with disabilities, those earning degrees while working full-time, and international students) with the same outstanding recognition level traditional students receive. Today, over 70% of students enrolled in colleges and universities across the country fall into the “nontraditional student” category. MVCC began inducting members into Spire in 2014. Learn more at www.mvcc.edu/spire/index.php.

Cover photo courtesy of MVCC. Shown:MVCC Spire inductees, from left:Front row: Spire Advisor Samantha Johnston, Malissa Ward, Myrhieah O’Donnell, Robin Armstrong, and Kelley McDougal. Back row: Amanda Kerr, Hamza Ditta, Mosta Pha, Janet Colpo, and Spire Advisors Jenny Lewis and Monica Brown-Hodkinson. Not pictured: Jaimi Bowles