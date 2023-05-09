The Journey Video releases “Doubting Thomas” series

The video series, “The Journey-Shepherding God’s People” is announcing the release of

the series “Doubting Thomas” about the Apostle Thomas who refused to believe the

resurrection of Jesus without proof. The video series is designed for those feeling

separated from their faith community, with inspirational ways of encouraging and

celebrating spiritual wellness. The series offers the video time of worship, a blog and

three bible studies that can be used as a Spiritual Wellness program for those in their

third chapter of life wherever they live.

“If someone told you that a man had just risen from the dead, what would your first

reaction be? It’s impossible.” said Rev. Carol Jubenville, Program Coordinator. “When

the apostles told Thomas, “We saw Jesus,” he responded incredulously, and said he

would not believe unless he put his finger into Christ’s wounds.” The bible study will

explore: ‘The difference between doubt and unbelief’ and ‘What motivated Thomas to

believe’ among other specific details of the story.

This video series is designed to bring people who are living in senior housing, assisted

living, skilled nursing and those who are finding it difficult to attend church services, a

sense that their faith community has not forgotten them. The viewer(s) will be able to

experience a time of worship with an exciting message, uplifting hymns and centering

prayers. As we bring “church’ into your home Reverend Carol Jubenville, a Methodist

Pastor and Fr. John Buehler, a Roman Catholic Priest, will review scripture and discuss

thoughtful ways in which you will be able to connect to your faith journey. Every video

offers an ecumenical message of hope and reassurance of God’s love for all people.

The videos and other content are available on the web site http://www.TheJourneyVideo.com.

Included on the website are blogs and bible studies that coincide with each video

allowing for deeper understanding of the message and scriptures. The program is funded

by St. Joseph’s Pastoral Care, Inc., and all content and videos are offered at no charge

and are copywritten.