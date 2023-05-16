The Family Counseling Center a hub for community health

Gloversville, NY: The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County has become a hub for community health – both mental health and general wellbeing. The newly renovated building on Broadway in Gloversville, has hosted multiple community health events since opening in 2021. The organization also provides on-site pharmacy services through their partnership with Genoa Healthcare.

Red Cross Blood Drive

The Family Counseling Center will host a community blood drive on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The blood-drive comes at a time when healthcare systems are in desperate need of donations. Appointments are still available and may be made here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

“We are astounded by the amazing community health partners who have scheduled events with The Family Counseling Center,” said Peter Lawrence, Deputy Executive Director at The Family Counseling Center. “Our Events Center was designed to be a hub of community activity, health, and education. The ability to have a central location in downtown Gloversville for outreach events such as the vaccine clinics and blood drives is a boon to the community as a whole. We look forward to offering more events such as these and working with more partners.”

The Family Counseling Center was founded in 1976 by a group of concerned community leaders in search of a way to bring accessible mental healthcare to community members in Fulton and Montgomery counties. In 2022, the organization worked with nearly 4,500 clients across its Behavioral Health Clinic, Children and Family Support Services, the Domestic Violence Program of Fulton County, and Mobile Crisis Unit. The Center is licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health, providing services to children as young as five years old. For more information about the Family Counseling Center or its services, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org.