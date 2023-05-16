Broadway Utica
Community Foundation grants announced

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties has announced nearly two dozen grants totaling more than $165,000 as part of a long-term strategy addressing the fundamental causes of systemic racism and socioeconomic inequity that impact historically marginalized populations in the two counties.

 

“Racial disparities and discriminatory policies and practices have limited opportunities for marginalized individuals and neighborhoods, affecting our entire community negatively,” said Olivia Paul, director of community engagement. “We are committed to addressing inequality and inequity over time by supporting partner nonprofits, and it’s encouraging that many organizations are working hard to break down barriers and create vibrant communities with opportunity for all.”

 

In the latest round of funding, 23 organizations received grants:

 

 

  • 4 Elements Studio
  • Bosnian American Community Association
  • Capitol Civic Center
  • Connected Community Schools
  • Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County
  • Future Foundation of Utica, New York
  • Helio Health – Insight House
  • Hope Chapel AME Zion Church
  • Hope House
  • Loaves and Fishes Warming Center
  • Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corp.
  • Midtown Utica Community Center
  • Mohawk Valley Frontiers Club
  • Mohawk Valley Latino Association
  • Muslim Community Association of Mohawk Valley
  • Old Forge Library
  • On Point for College
  • Resource Center for Independent Living
  • Salvation Army of Herkimer
  • Thea Bowman House
  • Upstate Family Health Care
  • Utica Royalties
  • YWCA Mohawk Valley

 

 

Paul said the grant round supported organizations that have programs or projects that seek to effect policy and systems changes that address the origins of inequality and inequity including, but not limited to, education, economic stability, housing, healthcare, and food insecurity.

