Community Foundation grants announced

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties has announced nearly two dozen grants totaling more than $165,000 as part of a long-term strategy addressing the fundamental causes of systemic racism and socioeconomic inequity that impact historically marginalized populations in the two counties.

“Racial disparities and discriminatory policies and practices have limited opportunities for marginalized individuals and neighborhoods, affecting our entire community negatively,” said Olivia Paul, director of community engagement. “We are committed to addressing inequality and inequity over time by supporting partner nonprofits, and it’s encouraging that many organizations are working hard to break down barriers and create vibrant communities with opportunity for all.”

In the latest round of funding, 23 organizations received grants:

4 Elements Studio

Bosnian American Community Association

Capitol Civic Center

Connected Community Schools

Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County

Future Foundation of Utica, New York

Helio Health – Insight House

Hope Chapel AME Zion Church

Hope House

Loaves and Fishes Warming Center

Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corp.

Midtown Utica Community Center

Mohawk Valley Frontiers Club

Mohawk Valley Latino Association

Muslim Community Association of Mohawk Valley

Old Forge Library

On Point for College

Resource Center for Independent Living

Salvation Army of Herkimer

Thea Bowman House

Upstate Family Health Care

Utica Royalties

YWCA Mohawk Valley

Paul said the grant round supported organizations that have programs or projects that seek to effect policy and systems changes that address the origins of inequality and inequity including, but not limited to, education, economic stability, housing, healthcare, and food insecurity.