The Nature of Pear & Night Light: Paintings by Jan Burke will be on display at the Other Side Gallery from May 26-June 24. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday May 26 from 5-7 p.m. There will also be an artist talk on Saturday, June 24 from 1-2 p.m.

Regular gallery hours are Thursdays and Saturdays from noon – 2:00 p.m.

All events and exhibits are free and open to the public. For information on other events visit our website at theothersideutica.org