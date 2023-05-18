Memorial Day in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – Old Forge NY is celebrating the unofficial start of summer with a

Memorial Day weekend full of family-friendly activities and things to do.

Calypso’s Cove Family Fun Park, right next door to Water Safari, will be open for the

weekend on May 27 and 28 from 12pm – 9pm. Attractions include go-karts, kiddie go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages, zipline, rock climbing wall, mini golf, the largest arcade in the

Adirondacks with over 40 games, and family-friendly food featuring pizza and wings. They will be offering a variety of specials including Unlimited Go-Karts from 2pm -5pm for $20, $10 Unlimited Topping Pizzas, plus ride and food packages. Learn more at CalypsosCove.com.

Camping is a popular Adirondack Memorial Day tradition at the Old Forge Camping

Resort. Choose from Cottages, Cabins, RV or Tent Sites. Those with military ID can save an

additional 10% off. The Water’s Edge Inn, directly across the street from Calypso’s Cove, also offers the additional 10% off military discount on all guest rooms and suites.

The weekend in Old Forge will also include town-wide garage sales, shopping, dining,

outdoor recreation and more! Learn more at ExperienceOldForge.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

