Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementMemorial Day in Old Forge
Announcement

Memorial Day in Old Forge

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
32

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – Old Forge NY is celebrating the unofficial start of summer with a
Memorial Day weekend full of family-friendly activities and things to do.
Calypso’s Cove Family Fun Park, right next door to Water Safari, will be open for the
weekend on May 27 and 28 from 12pm – 9pm. Attractions include go-karts, kiddie go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages, zipline, rock climbing wall, mini golf, the largest arcade in the
Adirondacks with over 40 games, and family-friendly food featuring pizza and wings. They will be offering a variety of specials including Unlimited Go-Karts from 2pm -5pm for $20, $10 Unlimited Topping Pizzas, plus ride and food packages. Learn more at CalypsosCove.com.
Camping is a popular Adirondack Memorial Day tradition at the Old Forge Camping
Resort. Choose from Cottages, Cabins, RV or Tent Sites. Those with military ID can save an
additional 10% off. The Water’s Edge Inn, directly across the street from Calypso’s Cove, also offers the additional 10% off military discount on all guest rooms and suites.
The weekend in Old Forge will also include town-wide garage sales, shopping, dining,
outdoor recreation and more! Learn more at ExperienceOldForge.com

Previous article
New art exhibit, events announced for Other Side Gallery
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

New art exhibit, events announced for Other Side Gallery

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0