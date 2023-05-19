Oneida County office building access changing

Public Entrance Will Switch to Charlotte Street Beginning May 22nd

County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. today announced that the public entrance to the Oneida County Office Building in Utica will switch from the Park Avenue side to the Charlotte Street side beginning on May 22nd.

The Park Avenue side of the building will be closed off to the public indefinitely as work begins to reconfigure that entryway to improve access and safety. Charlotte Street will be the only public access point.

The Charlotte Street entrance has been closed for the past several months as renovations to the plaza deck have been taking place. During that time the Park Avenue side was the only public access to the building. The same protocol that was used to enter Park Avenue will now be employed on the Charlotte Street side.

Currently, the paths from the parking lot to the Charlotte Street entrance are either to go between the County Office Building and the County Court House or walk around on the sidewalk to the south towards Steuben Park. As work projects progress, other pathways may open.