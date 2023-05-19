Kelberman raises over $160,000 for Autism services

Kelberman’s 2023 Walk for Autism, sponsored by Lead Sponsor the Fitness Mill and Platinum Sponsors Birch Wealth Management, Charles A. Gaetano Construction, Mastrovito Hyundai, Patrick Heating, Inc., Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, Inc. Insurance and WCNY, was held at The Fitness Mill on Saturday, April 29th from 9am to Noon. The Walk for Autism, which encourages friends, family members, school groups, businesses, etc. to walk to raise autism acceptance within our community, saw over 600 people at the event and more than 200 others walk with their businesses, organizations and neighborhoods. Overall, the Walk raised over $160,000 for autism services for children, adults and their families, plus helped to promote autism acceptance throughout our community.

According to Dr. Nicole DeRosa, Chief Clinical Officer at Kelberman, “Awareness and acceptance of autism is crucial particularly now given the new statistic, according to the Centers for Disease Control, that 1 in 36 children is diagnosed with autism. Kelberman is here for individuals and their families providing recreational, diagnostic, community, employment, and therapeutic supports.”

Kelberman is the leading provider of autism services for children, adults, and families in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. We provide comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including Home and Community Based, Educational, Clinical, Residential, Respite and Camp. Our goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them every step of the way on their journeys navigating autism. The expert staff at Kelberman empower the people we support with specialized, one-of-a-kind programs, resources, support, and wrap-around services, creating a fulfilling, life-enriching experience for people and families.

Photo courtesy of Kelberman