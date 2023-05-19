Broadway Utica
Utica Urban Tree Project launches

Utica residents are invited to select a free tree as part of the new urban tree project. Trees selected as part of the project will be planted between the sidewalk and street in front of participants’ property. These trees will enhance the value of your property, improve air quality, provide shade to lower the heat index, and increase the beauty around you.

The Urban Tree Project is a collaboration of Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica Climate Action, Utica Rotary Club, and the City of Utica.

Applications are available by calling 315-351-2591 or E-mailing UticaUrbanTreeProject@gmail.com.

Applications received after June 1 will be put on a waiting list.

 

 

