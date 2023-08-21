Broadway Utica
Released to Phoenix Media:

Unitarian Universalist Church announces August 27 service

The next service of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica is scheduled for August 27, 2023. A sermon titled “Love Is the Answer” will be given by Mary McGuirl. The theme of the service is “Children hold the key. Mary reflects on love and unexpected sources of spiritual truth.”
 
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
