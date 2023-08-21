Unitarian Universalist Church announces August 27 service

The next service of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica is scheduled for August 27, 2023. A sermon titled “Love Is the Answer” will be given by Mary McGuirl. The theme of the service is “Children hold the key. Mary reflects on love and unexpected sources of spiritual truth.”

For more information or to attend:

—





Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica

Services Sunda y 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 More information at uuutica.org Reply to: communications@uuutica.org