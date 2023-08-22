Utica Zoo offers free admission night

The Utica Zoo will be offering free admission to all visitors on Monday, August 28 from 4 – 7 PM. Community members are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to explore the Utica and enjoy a fun night out with their families, at no cost.

“Free Admission Nights are a prime opportunity to enjoy everything the Utica Zoo has to offer without the expense of admission costs,” Utica Zoo Director of Communications and Engagement, Allie Snyder said.

“This also allows us to tell our Zoo story to more people and get out a more meaningful conservation message to our community.”

Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to participate in various engaging activities, including educational talks by experienced zookeepers, animal demonstrations, and various organization booths will be located throughout the Zoo promoting community programs and services.

To accommodate the expected high number of attendees, the Utica Zoo has arranged for additional overflow parking and free shuttle services. Visitors can park at MVCC Payne Hall and the Parkway Recreation Center located off of Memorial Parkway. The shuttles will operate continuously starting at 5 pm with last drop off at the zoo at 6:30 pm. Shuttles from the zoo to the parking areas will continue until 7 pm.

For more information and updates about Utica Zoo’s Free Admission Night, please visit http://www.uticazoo.org or follow Utica Zoo on social media.

