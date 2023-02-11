Tribute to Burt Bacharach

By C. Harris-Lockwood

Part of the incredible contribution that Burt Bacharach made to modern American music was his ability to display so many intimate and vulnerable aspects of the human condition with tender embrace. Joy, Love, despair, disappointment, hope, strength, wonder, gratitude all to melodies that would enrapture the heart and speak to the soul. However, the selection of the beautiful and talented, formerly unknown Dionne Warwick to be the voice of his and Hal David’s inspiration, at a time and in a society where Blacks were so marginalized, made a political as well as artistic statement that served to dignify Black America upon the wings of his classical contemporary musical themes. May his song never end.