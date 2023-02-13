Broadway Utica
Announcement

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces February 19 service

UU Utica Service Description 
February 19, 2023 
Jason Townsend 
Living With the Land

 
Our Climate Action team and local farmer, Jason Townsend, of Kingfisher Farm, share perspectives on food, farming, sustainability, and being a part of the interdependent web of all existence with a focus on locally grown and raised products.


Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org
