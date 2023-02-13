Johnson Park Center announces free food giveaway dates and times for February 2023

Utica, NY.: Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for February 2023 Opening Day/Hours, Rain, Snow, or Shine. All Food Consumers, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, we will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. If you still need to be recertified, JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver’s Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs.

JPC Choice Free Food Pantry

Walkers

Monday, February 13, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, February 14, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Monday, February 20, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, February 21, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

The JPC Free Food Giveaway

Drive Thru (cars/vehicles only )

Monday, February 27, from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Walkers

Tuesday, February 28, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

https://www.johnsonparkcenter.org/

https://www.facebook.com/Johnson-Park-Center-216078625103918/

https://twitter.com/JohnsonParkCtr

info@johnsonparkcenter.org