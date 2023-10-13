Surprising Vote in New Hartford

In an unexpected turn of events, the New Hartford School Board voted to

table their Capital Project vote. Superintendent Tangora was confident

that the capital project resolution would easily pass tonight, however,

town residents turned out en masse to voice their opposition.

The message was loud and clear: The forest behind Myles school is a

neighborhood treasure and needs to be protected for future

generations.. Used by innumerable children and families as a place to

explore nature, walk dogs, and find moments of peace, clearing a large

portion of these woods for a new bus garage, and adding all the

additional traffic to the surrounding roads would be disastrous,

residents said. Residents also sited the already extremely problematic

storm water situation in this neighborhood which, not only floods homes,

but also has caused recent massive flooding in the business areas of

Jay-K and Big Apple.

Former New Hartford School Board member, Bob Calli, was among the public

opposing the Myles site and explained to the current Board that the

Myles woods was assessed 15 years ago and was then deemed inappropriate

for a bus garage for all the same reasons as in the current situation.

Fifteen years ago, the Board voted to protect the Myles woods. Fifteen

years ago, a site at BOCES was found to be more feasible and a

Right-of-Way easement was even granted to the District for this

project. “If it was feasible 15 years ago, why is it not feasible

now?”, Calli demanded of the Board.

The tabled vote provides the opportunity for the Board to create a

separate resolution for only the bus garage. In this way, the Board can

move forward with the capital improvements to all of the various New

Hartford school buildings, while taking more time to find a better site

for the new bus garage.